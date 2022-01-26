Aditya Narayan shares pics from Shweta Agarwal’s baby shower, parents-to-be look royal in white

New Delhi: Indian Idol host and singer Aditya Narayan took to Instagram to share a sneak-peek of his wife Shweta Agarwal’s gorgeous baby shower. The couple, who is expecting their first child, had a stunning white themed baby shower in the presence of their close friends and family. Both Aditya and Shweta were dressed in white outfits. Sharing the photos, Aditya captioned his post, “#BabyShower,” along with a red heart and folded arms emoji.

Check out the photos:

In the photos shared by Aditya, he can be seen posing with Shweta. In one photo, the singer is cradling his wife’s baby bump and in one another he gave her a peck on the cheeks.

A fan account of Aditya, shared a collage of inside photos, in which his parents, Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan can also be spotted. The couple also cut a white cake.

Check it out:

Earlier, Aditya took to Instagram to announce that she is pregnant, with a photo of herself flaunting her baby-bum and hugging Aditya, “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon #BabyOnTheWay,” she had captioned her post.

Various celebrities congratulated Aditya on the good news. Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar wrote, “Wow.. How beautiful!! Congratulations to both of you”. “Wow!! Heartiest congratulations What a wonderful news,” commented singer Shreya Ghoshal. Neeti Mohan, Salim Merchant, Mrunal Thakur, Avika Gor, Shristi Shrestha, Aditi Singh Sharma also congratulated the couple.

Aditya also commented on his wife’s pregnancy announcement Instagram post and wrote, “My cutie pie is blessing us with another cutie pie! Can’t wait,” with multiple red heart emojis.

Aditya Narayan tied the knot with ladylove Shweta Agarwal on 1, December, 2020 in a private ceremony.