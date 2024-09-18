Advertisement
ADITYA ROY KAPUR

Aditya Roy Kapur's Dapper New Look Revealed By Celebrity Hairstylist Aalim Hakim

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim revealed Aditya Roy Kapur's sleek new look which is going rapidly viral across social media!

|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 12:24 PM IST|Source: IANS
Aditya Roy Kapur's Dapper New Look Revealed By Celebrity Hairstylist Aalim Hakim Pic Credit: Instagram (@Aditya Roy Kapur)

Mumbai: Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim has given a fresh look to actor Aditya Roy Kapur and he looks every inch dapper.  

Aalim took to Instagram, where he shared three pictures of the actor. In the images, Aditya is posing sideways and flaunting his freshly cut hair. In the last picture, Aalim is seen snipping the actor’s hair while he’s seated on the chair.

The hairstylist captioned the image: “Aditya Roy Kapur @adityaroykapur.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

 

Talking about the actor, he is currently busy with “Metro In Dino”. The movie promises to showcase heartwarming stories of modern-day couples brought to life by an exceptional ensemble cast.

Directed by Anurag Basu and featuring a cast of Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, 'Metro In Dino' is poised to be a cinematic masterpiece.

 

 

The film is a sequel to Basu’s 2007 film ‘Life in a Metro’ (2007) was originally slated to hit the screens on December 8, 2023.

Aditya, who was last seen in the film “Gumraah”, started off his journey as a VJ. He then made his acting debut in 2009 with Salman Khan-starrer “London Dreams”. He found fame with the 2013 blockbuster “Aashiqui 2” starring Shraddha Kapoor. In the same year, the romantic comedy “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”, which was one of his highest-grossing releases.

The actor was later seen in films such as “Daawat-e-Ishq”, “Fitoor”, “Ok Jaanu”, “Kalank”, “Rashtra Kavach Om”, “Ludo”, “Sadak 2”, “Malang” and the series “The Night Manager”.

Talking about the hairstylist, Aalim Hakim is popular among the celebrities such as star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor to name a few.

The hairstylist had earlier shared a picture of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan’s hair transformation on his Instagram and captioned it: “ABHISHEK BACHCHAN.”

