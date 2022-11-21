topStoriesenglish
The celebrity couple Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan is one of the most committed and adorable couples in the entertainment industry. They dated for more than four years before finally tying the knot on November 21, 2021. The love and admiration they share for each other are total couple goals. Let's look at 5 pictures of the adorable pair that has our hearts as they finally celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary!

Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan anniversary: Couple celebrates one year of marital bliss

Starting the list of with a beautiful traditional couple look. We have Aditya and Anushka in beautiful green-shaded traditional outfits as they both look stunning in their matching attires. The couple compliments the look with minimalistic accessories pairing it with their comforting smiles.

A symbol of love is exactly what Aditya and Anushka are, as the couple have a romantic getaway in front of one of the Seven wonders of the world Taj Mahal. The couple is seen wearing semi-causal outfits as they hold their hands in a cute yet dramatic way showing their loving moments together.

What looks better than a couple in Multichromatic outfits sharing a cosy space together? Aditya and Anushka are seen wearing two exclusive multicoloured outfits that showcase a semi-western look. As the couple pair the outfits with diamond accessories and with a splash of love. 

Walking down the streets of France we have our lovely couple Aditya and Anushka. In their casual western holiday attire, the couple paints the town red. As Anushka looks stunning in her black two-piece bodycon dress along with a floral shirt, Aditya wears a beautiful shade of pink with off-white trousers. They surely had a great time in France!!!

Well, the best is always at the end, to end this perfect couple goal list we have a beautiful shot of Aditya and Anushka wearing modern traditional outfits. Aditya looks ravishing as he wears a traditional Kurta with geometrical designs printed on it, whilst Anushka is caught in a sensational modern traditional red two-piece with multi-structured designs printed on it. The couple together makes a smashing pair.

