Adorable! Abhishek Bachchan showers birthday love on sister Shweta Bachchan with throwback pictures

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared an adorable video and showered birthday love on his sister, Shweta Bachchan, on Thursday. Taking to his Instagram Handle on Thursday, Abhishek went down his memory lane and posted a video that featured childhood pictures of the siblings. He wrote a heartfelt note which read, "Happy Birthday Shwetdi. Big up on ya! @shwetabachchan."

The post shared by Abhishek accumulated several likes and comments within a few minutes of being posted with many B-town celebrities giving their comments.

Arjun Rampal wrote, "Happy Birthday Shweta. Lovely collage AB", while Bobby Deol dropped smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoticons. Richa Chadha also commented, "Precious."

The birthday girl also thanked her brother for the wish. She wrote, "Love for G this is soo cute. Wish we were little again!" with heart emoticons.

Shweta rang in her birthday with a white-themed bash she threw on Wednesday night. The party was attended by several celebrities from B-Town including Sidharth Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, among others.

However, the main members of the Bachchan family including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, missed the party. On Wednesday, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport before jetting off to an unknown location for vacation.

Talking about Abhishek's upcoming projects, he will be seen in the movie 'Dasvi' alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film has a direct OTT release and will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022.

