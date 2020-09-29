हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aftab Shivdasani

Aftab Shivdasani tests coronavirus negative, says 'illness is very treatable'

Earlier this month, Aftab Shivdasani had informed on social media the news that he had tested COVID positive.

Aftab Shivdasani tests coronavirus negative, says &#039;illness is very treatable&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani has tested negative after briefly battling Covid-19. The actor took to his verified Twitter account on Tuesday to share the news.

"Hi everyone, I am very happy and relieved to be sharing with all of you that I did my COVID test again and by the grace of God, the reports came negative. Thank you for all your support and good wishes. Please know that this illness is very treatable and less than 20% cases are severe and need hospitalisation. Most of the people recover with medication at home so please do not panic even if unfortunately you get it. I once again humbly request and reiterate the importance of maintaining a social distance, using masks and sanitisers until the pandemic is over. Stay safe and protect your loved ones," tweeted Aftab.

Earlier this month, Aftab had informed on social media the news that he had tested COVID positive. The actor had shared having minor symptoms like dry cough and mild fever.

On the work front, Aftab is all set to make his digital debut with the crime thriller web series "Poison 2" which will release on October 16.

 

Tags:
Aftab ShivdasaniCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Sonu Sood honoured by UNDP for helping migrant workers during lockdown
  • 61,45,291Confirmed
  • 96,318Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,34,17,386Confirmed
  • 10,02,864Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT25M25S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): International agencies are anti Modi or anti India?