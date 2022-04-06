After Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull’ success, Anand Pandit ‘would like to make another corporate thriller’

New Delhi: Producer Anand Pandit happily looks back at his dream project ‘The Big Bull’ that starred Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. The producer is happy that he was able to successfully execute a corporate thriller. The film was co-produced by actor Ajay Devgn and was released on April 8, 2021.

Talking about the film completing a year, Anand says, "I can't believe that it has been almost one year since 'The Big Bull' was released. The theme of the film struck a chord with the audiences and I too feel, this is a very interesting genre and I would like to make another corporate thriller. The audience always finds stories about ambition, dreams, and human frailities, easy to identify with and there are many more such stories that I feel can be filmed successfully. "

Pandit feels that the challenges the film was up against ultimately worked in its favor. He says, "In the middle of the pandemic and numerous delays, time seemed to have stopped. We finally made the decision to release the film on Disney+ Hotstar and the audience response was just wonderful. With its character-driven narrative, the film was in hindsight perfect for an OTT platform."

Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull' is a story about Hemant Shah, a man who aspires to become rich soon. Shrewd Shah devises a plan to exploit the loopholes in the banking system to fulfil his ambitions.