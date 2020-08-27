After Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli announce baby arrival, internet turns into a meme machine - Check reactions!

New Delhi: The power couple of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli announced that they are going to be parents soon, sending social media into a happy state instantly. The dashing duo shared the news of Anushka's pregnancy and baby arrival with the sweetest picture post.

Anushka tweeted: And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021!

Soon, the internet became a meme machine and here are some of the best reactions:

After hearing #virushka pregnancy news

Virat fans to Virat pic.twitter.com/yQkxrCy5xV — Atul (@dikhhat_hai_) August 27, 2020

#ViratKohli

After getting the news about #Virushka Taimur ryt now - pic.twitter.com/75c8bS3uWd — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) August 27, 2020

the journey from co-actors to parents.

VIRAT KOHLI & ANUSHKA SHARMA #Virushka pic.twitter.com/WVlGVeSkca — Sharuu (@sharuu__) August 27, 2020

Dressed in a black polka-dotted tunic midi, Anushka flaunted her baby glowing every bit. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give major relationship goals and how!

Virat and Anushka got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.

On the work front, Anushka has not announced any new projects after her last release 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Anushka has been producing some great content for OTT viewing. Her last few projects under Clean Slate Filmz production banner like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul received a big thumbs up from fans.