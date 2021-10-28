After Aryan Khan gets bail, Shanaya Kapoor celebrates with THIS adorable post!

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor shared a childhood picture with Aryan Khan after the latter was granted bail in a drugs case by the Bombay High Court on Thursday (October 28).

The star kid and aspiring actress took to Instagram to upload an unseen childhood picture of the duo and they looked adorable as ever.

She added two heart emojis along with the post in her Instagram story.

Take a look at the picture:

Apart from Shanaya, many celebs have reacted positively to Aryan Khan's bail getting granted by the Bombay HC.

Actor Sonu Sood shared a story on his Instagram, that read, "Samay jab nyay karta hai tab gawaaho ki jarurat nahi padti."

R Madhavan too shared a story on his Instagram account, writing, "Thank God. As a father, I am so relieved. May all good and positive thing happen."

In a big relief to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family and fans, the Bombay High Court on Thursday (October 28) allowed bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in Mumbai drugs on cruise case. The court will pronounce detailed order with reasons on Friday, i.e. on October 29.

"All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening," Justice Sambre said.

The legal team of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday.