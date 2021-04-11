हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lil Nas X

After demon blood shoes, rapper Lil Nas X stirs controversy with Montero video

On March 26, American rapper Lil Nas X released his new music video 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name)' which has stirred controversy among audiences. Earlier, Lil Nas X made headlines when he launched a customized version of the Nike Air Max 97s with human blood its sole. 

After demon blood shoes, rapper Lil Nas X stirs controversy with Montero video
Instagram: Lil Nas X

New Delhi: American rapper Lil Nas X has found himself in hot waters once again after the launch of his controversial demon blood shoes and the following Nike lawsuit filed against the shoes.

On March 26, the young rapper released a music video for his song 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name)' named after his first name and it has sparked controversy all over social media.

The music video shows Lil Nas X performing a pole dance routine and giving a lap dance to Satan. The rapper who came out as gay in 2019, openly embraces his queer identity in the music video. 

Here's the video:

 

Netizens are divided in their opinion on the video especially on the blatant portrayal of Satanism and homosexuality which stand in stark contrast from Lil Nas X's first single 'Old Town Road', which is considered a family-friendly song.

Here are some of the criticisms Lil Nas X received on Twitter:

However, there were several tweets by fans who defended Lil Nas X and expressed their support for the music video and the rapper's artistic choices.

 

Earlier, the 21-year-old rapper had launched sneakers with human blood in its sole. The news of the footwear collaboration, a customized version of the Nike Air Max 97s, was shared by the singer himself on his social media handle.

However, Nike maintained they were not associated with the shoes and filed and won a lawsuit against the shoes' creators - MSCHF for trademark infringement.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lil Nas XLil Nas X rapperdemon blood shoesNikeMontero music video
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher were constantly in touch says Manoj Bajpayee on battling COVID-19, shares ‘It’s been a tough ride’

Must Watch

PT20M38S

Why Mukhtar Ansari want to buy a dangerous gun?