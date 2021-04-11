After demon blood shoes, rapper Lil Nas X stirs controversy with Montero video

New Delhi: American rapper Lil Nas X has found himself in hot waters once again after the launch of his controversial demon blood shoes and the following Nike lawsuit filed against the shoes.

On March 26, the young rapper released a music video for his song 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name)' named after his first name and it has sparked controversy all over social media.

The music video shows Lil Nas X performing a pole dance routine and giving a lap dance to Satan. The rapper who came out as gay in 2019, openly embraces his queer identity in the music video.

Here's the video:

Netizens are divided in their opinion on the video especially on the blatant portrayal of Satanism and homosexuality which stand in stark contrast from Lil Nas X's first single 'Old Town Road', which is considered a family-friendly song.

Here are some of the criticisms Lil Nas X received on Twitter:

How can you sit there making devil music and devil shoes and devil tweets and not even offer to give me a pair of those devil shoes. Yeah yeah yeah it's not legal anymore but how about all the parts separately and an instruction manual so I can assemble it myself. Loophole? — Bottles deserved it #blacklivesmatter (@enjoyyourcactus) April 6, 2021

My kids were listening to old town road by Lil Nas X and one of my kids asked me doesn’t he worship satan? I said yes son sadly he does. I had to turn on Power Trip by J Cole to cheer him up My kids idolize someone better now! Thank you J Cole you’re a life saver! — KING JAMES (@KingJamesStory) April 6, 2021

@LilNasX i pray that this whole "gay" thing is just an act or a phase and that you change your ways, God loves you and hes willing to forgive you as long as you are willing to be forgiven. God bless you — Vix (@vix_fur) April 6, 2021

@LilNasX I'm sorry. I used to be a big fan of yours. But I can't be the fan of someone who worships Satan. And by wearing and promoting these shoes that's exactly what you're doing.I hope you wake up from your fame, money driven dream before it consumes you totally. God bless U. — ESPN 98 (@RyanGoated) April 6, 2021

However, there were several tweets by fans who defended Lil Nas X and expressed their support for the music video and the rapper's artistic choices.

He doesn’t worship Satan . Y’all do understand that his music video was a concept of him loving and allowing himself to accept the fact that he’s gay … right ? Y’all hurrying to jump to a conclusion when y’all not even watching the interviews and lyric/music video breakdowns — Cameron . Simple . (@polk_c) April 6, 2021

i literally listen to it on repeat because issa BOP PERIODDDD. “they condemn what they do not understand” — jazmyn leslie (@JazmynLeslie) April 10, 2021

I find it interesting that people are coming into the replies saying "make better music" or "retire already" like it would make an impact. They always fail to realize that they're not his audience and he doesn't care about them. Nas can do whatever he wants with his career. — Deadman Joe Velasquez (@DeadmanJoeVela1) April 10, 2021

Earlier, the 21-year-old rapper had launched sneakers with human blood in its sole. The news of the footwear collaboration, a customized version of the Nike Air Max 97s, was shared by the singer himself on his social media handle.

However, Nike maintained they were not associated with the shoes and filed and won a lawsuit against the shoes' creators - MSCHF for trademark infringement.