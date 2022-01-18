After Dhanush-Aishwaryaa announce split, Soundarya drops priceless photo with father Rajinikanth, sister

NEW DELHI: Soon after south superstar Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation, Soundarya Rajinikanth on Monday night took to her Twitter and updated her profile picture. The new profile photo features her alongside her sister Asihwaryaa and their superstar father Rajinikanth.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa surprised their fans on Monday and issued a joint statement announcing their split after 18 years of togetherness. The duo was married since 2004 and are parents to two sons - Linga and Yatra. Take a look at the photo shared by Soundarya:

Soundarya Rajinikanth tied the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi in February 2019. Soundarya has worked as a graphic designer in the south film industry since 1999. She has also directed films such as 'Kochadaiiyaan', 'VIP 2', and 'Velaiilla Pattadhari 2'.

ALSO READ: This old viral video of Dhanush dancing for Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth at a party will leave their fans in tears

Soundarya was previously married to industrialist R Ashwin. After staying together as a married couple for seven years, the duo got divorced in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. They have a six-year-old son, Ved Krishna, who lives with her.

Rajinikanth was last seen in 'Annaatthe', which released on Diwali 2021. The film also featured Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh and is currently steaming on OTT giant Netflix.

Starred in over 160 films, most of which are in Tamil, Rajinikanth has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan. In 2021, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Live TV