After Emmys victory, Shefali Shah says, 'for me, Delhi Crime has always been a winner'

Mumbai: Actress Shefali Shah is ecstatic over her web series 'Delhi Crime' winning the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmy Awards, and says the honour is like a cherry on the sundae.

"I am completely ecstatic, euphoric and all the possible superlatives in the thesaurus that I can recollect now. It's just amazing! I feel so proud to be a part of 'Delhi Crime'," Shefali said.

"This win is like a cherry on the sundae but irrespective for me, 'Delhi Crime' has always been a winner since the day I started work on it. I knew that this show is a very special one. The Emmy has put us on the global platform and we feel extremely proud of the honour," she added.

Directed by award-winning Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta, the series is based on the horrific December 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, and follows the investigation of the case by the Delhi Police. The cast also includes Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang and Yashaswini Dayama.

The police-procedural thriller will soon be back with a second season.