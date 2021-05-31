After feud with Salman Khan and Mika Singh, KRK makes his Twitter profile private

New Delhi: After his recent feud with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and singer Mika Singh, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK has now made his Twitter handle private.

KRK has locked his account and from onwards, only his followers can see and react to his updates.

For the unversed, recently, Salman Khan had slapped a defamation notice on controversial celebrity KRK. The complaint was filed in a Mumbai court against him.

KRK reacted over the issue and stated that Salman is upset because he reviewed his just-released film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' and this however, will not stop him from reviewing his upcoming movies.

Later, Salman’s lawyer released a statement stating that the real reason for filing a defamation suit was not his Radhe movie review but the fact that KRK tried to defame the superstar by calling him 'corrupt', and his brand 'Being Human' a fraud.

Amid KRK’s ongoing tussle with Salman, singer Mika Singh came up in support of the actor and said he will make a new single titled "KRK Kutta", claiming that the song will be an appropriate reply to KRK for his antics against the 'Radhe' star.

KRK publicly threatened to ruin Salman Khan's career and said, "Isko Sadak Par Le Aaoonga".

Mika again joined the league and took another dig at Kamaal and called him his 'beta.' He asked him to unblock him on Twitter, stating that he's not Karan Johar or Anurag Kashyap. He also went on calling KRK a 'gadha'.

Mika went on to add that Salman should have filed the case on him a long time ago. KRK intentionally says nasty stuff to get attention so that he keeps getting publicity.