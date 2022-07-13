Sussanne Khan and rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni's cosy pics from Las Vegas go viral!
Sussanne Khan's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan too is enjoying his holiday with his current girlfriend Saba Azad.
New Delhi: Famous interior designer Sussanne Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni along with a bunch of close pals are chilling in Las Vegas. The stunning Sussanne dropped a few photos on her Instagram story where she can be seen holding on close to her date and alleged BF Arslan.
Earlier, Sussanne also shared sneak-peek videos of her fun times with friends on her vacay. She captioned one of the posts reading: The best things in life are free… Good energy, kindness, Love, dreams and Smiles from the #VivaLasVegas…… @arslangoni
Dressed in all-black attire, Sussanne rocked her mini leather skirt and fitted cross-body crop top.
Meanwhile, on the other hand, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan too is enjoying his holiday with his current girlfriend Saba Azad. Pictures and videos of them exploring Paris on a drive and gorging on some burgers in London went viral a few days back.
Sussanne and Saba have often exchanged pleasantries on social media, appreciating each other's posts.
Hrithik and Saba have been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, the two have been spotted several times at parties and dinners.
