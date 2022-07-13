NewsLifestylePeople
SUSSANNE KHAN

Sussanne Khan and rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni's cosy pics from Las Vegas go viral!

Sussanne Khan's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan too is enjoying his holiday with his current girlfriend Saba Azad. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 06:06 PM IST

Trending Photos

Sussanne Khan and rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni's cosy pics from Las Vegas go viral!

New Delhi: Famous interior designer Sussanne Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni along with a bunch of close pals are chilling in Las Vegas. The stunning Sussanne dropped a few photos on her Instagram story where she can be seen holding on close to her date and alleged BF Arslan. 

Earlier, Sussanne also shared sneak-peek videos of her fun times with friends on her vacay. She captioned one of the posts reading: The best things in life are free… Good energy, kindness, Love, dreams and Smiles from the #VivaLasVegas…… @arslangoni 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Dressed in all-black attire, Sussanne rocked her mini leather skirt and fitted cross-body crop top. 

Meanwhile, on the other hand, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan too is enjoying his holiday with his current girlfriend Saba Azad. Pictures and videos of them exploring Paris on a drive and gorging on some burgers in London went viral a few days back. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Sussanne and Saba have often exchanged pleasantries on social media, appreciating each other's posts.

Hrithik and Saba have been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, the two have been spotted several times at parties and dinners.

 

Sussanne KhanArslan Gonisussanne khan boyfriendSussanne Khan Hrithik RoshanHrithik RoshanSaba AzadSussanne Khan newsSussanne Khan hot pics

