New Delhi: Famous interior designer Sussanne Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni along with a bunch of close pals are chilling in Las Vegas. The stunning Sussanne dropped a few photos on her Instagram story where she can be seen holding on close to her date and alleged BF Arslan.

Earlier, Sussanne also shared sneak-peek videos of her fun times with friends on her vacay. She captioned one of the posts reading: The best things in life are free… Good energy, kindness, Love, dreams and Smiles from the #VivaLasVegas…… @arslangoni

Dressed in all-black attire, Sussanne rocked her mini leather skirt and fitted cross-body crop top.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan too is enjoying his holiday with his current girlfriend Saba Azad. Pictures and videos of them exploring Paris on a drive and gorging on some burgers in London went viral a few days back.

Sussanne and Saba have often exchanged pleasantries on social media, appreciating each other's posts.

Hrithik and Saba have been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, the two have been spotted several times at parties and dinners.