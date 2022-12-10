topStoriesenglish
After 'licking and kissing' video, Ram Gopal Varma poses with HOT south actress Apsara Rani, pic goes viral!

Ram Gopal Varma's New Post: In the viral video, RGV can be heard saying that he is sitting on the floor to remind everyone how women should be treated. He not only kissed the feet of Ashu Reddy but he also licked her toes with her permission. 

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is on a spree to shock his fans, at least that's what it looks like. He recently posted a video of him kissing and licking actress Anshu Reddy's toes which broke the internet with netizens leaving bizarre comments. A day after creating a storm online, RGV is back with yet another social media thing - he posted a picture with hot south actress Apsara Rani. 

Dressed in a leopard print sizzling bikini set, Apsara Rani is seen standing close to the director who tweeted: Me and @_apsara_rani  on our way to see DANGEROUS 8.45 AM show in prasad multiplex screen 5

Coming back to the earlier video, RGV can be heard saying that he is sitting on the floor to remind everyone how women should be treated. He not only kissed the feet of Ashu Reddy but he also licked her toes with her permission. 

This is not the first time that RGV has been embroiled in a controversy. Last year, his intimate dance video with Inaya Sulthana grabbed eyeballs. He shared the close dance video of him dancing with Inaya on Rangeela song. But later he said that it was not him in the video. 

At his birthday bash last year, besides Inaya, actress Ashu Reddy was also present at his birthday party. 

