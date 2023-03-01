After Louis Vuitton, Deepika Padukone Named Brand Ambassador Of Qatar Airways

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone took to her social media to announce her recent signing with Qatar Airways, another major global brand endorsement in her kitty. Deepika is one of the most well-known actors in Bollywood and has always charmed her fan with her acting skills. The actor’s global effect, which is unmatched and unheard of in the history of Indian female superstars, is still the most intriguing aspect of her trajectory.

The most important determining reason for this appeal is the selection of Deepika Padukone as their brand ambassador by major global luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Cartier and brands like Levi's and Adidas, Pottery Barn and now even Qatar Airways. International luxury brands have traditionally avoided endorsements and prioritized their products and brands. But there has been a transformation in that for Deepika, not given any recommendations or clout but purely on research and data points.

Deepika Padukone has truly captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. The actress has gained immense popularity not only for her acting skills but also for her advocacy work and fashion sense. Her global appeal is evident in the numerous endorsements she has received from international brands like Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Levi’s, Adidas, Pottery Barn and most recently Qatar Airways.

The actress' endorsements have allowed her to reach a wider audience and establish herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Deepika Padukone's authenticity, talent, and charm have won the hearts of people from diverse cultures and backgrounds, making her a true global icon.

Her ability to connect with audiences globally can be attributed to her diverse background and extensive travels representing India on the world stage. This, coupled with her natural charm and magnetic personality, has made her an ideal choice for brands seeking a celebrity endorser with a truly global appeal.

In the past, many of these brands had chosen any Indian or even international celebrities to represent them as their brand ambassadors, so this historic and transformative change in the world of brands speaks volumes about the level of confidence these large names have in Deepika Padukone.

With her international films, accolades and acclaim for her work, magazine covers, and major event appearances, Deepika is no stranger to the global arena. The fact that leading foreign brands are hiring her as their global face, something no other Indian has done to date, is the biggest tribute to her stardom.