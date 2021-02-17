हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urvashi Dholakia

After Malaika Arora, TV's Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia flaunts her stretch marks in latest pool pics!

Urvashi Dholakia recently took to Instagram and posted her glamourous pool pics, flaunting her stretch marks. Earlier, Malaika Arora was trolled for flaunting her stretch marks. Wearing a pop pink tee and a steel grey tights, Malaika wore a black mask. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Every time a celebrity drops a post on social media, haters get on their jobs to pull them down. But television star the original Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia is in no mood to let the trolls win. 

Urvashi Dholakia recently took to Instagram and posted her glamourous pool pics, flaunting her stretch marks. She wrote in the caption: UNAPOLOGETICALLY ME ! #fierce #confident #pool #poolside #mermaid #waterbaby #love #selftime #takemyback #beach #bikini #urvashidholakia #photoshoot #smile #happiness #nature #naturalcolors #urvashidholakia #iamwhoiam #emotion #expression #life #live #love #laugh #dreamer #believeinyourself #alwaysandforever

The stunner embraced her stretch marks in the new post on social media.

Earlier, Malaika Arora was trolled for flaunting her stretch marks. Wearing a pop pink tee and a steel grey tights, Malaika wore a black mask. 

A celebrity pap schooled the haters and posted Malaika's stunning pictures. 

 

Urvashi Dholakiaurvashi dholakia picsurvashi dholakia photosMalaika Arorastretch marks
