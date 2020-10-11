Urvashi Dholakia on why she remained quiet about testing coronavirus positive

Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Dholakia on Saturday shared she had tested COVID-19 positive a while ago and is doing fine now.

Explaining why she kept the diagnosis a secret, Urvashi wrote on Instagram: "Not only have I been out of action for the last 25 days, but they have also been quite a roller coaster ride for me on the health front! I chose to keep quiet about the matter for the simple reason because this was a fight I had to fight with immense strength needed, and till the time I did not come out victorious I did not want to speak about it."

It was not easy to combat the disease, she added.

"Though I have recovered now and want to let everyone know that I am now COVID FREE It was a tough period but I managed to sail through the obstacle, and I am now thriving with positive energy once again! It was another challenging battle fought and overcome thanks to the grace of God," Urvashi shared.

The actress is best known for her role of the antagonist Komolika in the popular television show, "Kasautii Zindagii Kay".