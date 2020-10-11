हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia on why she remained quiet about testing coronavirus positive

Urvashi Dholakia tested COVID-19 positive some days ago. However, she did not reveal about her illness. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@urvashiidholakia

Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Dholakia on Saturday shared she had tested COVID-19 positive a while ago and is doing fine now.

Explaining why she kept the diagnosis a secret, Urvashi wrote on Instagram: "Not only have I been out of action for the last 25 days, but they have also been quite a roller coaster ride for me on the health front! I chose to keep quiet about the matter for the simple reason because this was a fight I had to fight with immense strength needed, and till the time I did not come out victorious I did not want to speak about it."

It was not easy to combat the disease, she added.

"Though I have recovered now and want to let everyone know that I am now COVID FREE It was a tough period but I managed to sail through the obstacle, and I am now thriving with positive energy once again! It was another challenging battle fought and overcome thanks to the grace of God," Urvashi shared.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Urvashii Dholakia (@urvashiidholakia) on

The actress is best known for her role of the antagonist Komolika in the popular television show, "Kasautii Zindagii Kay".

Urvashi DholakiaCoronavirusCOVID-19
