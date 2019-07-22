After Maldives trip, Malaika Arora hits gym in style with sister Amrita Arora — Check pictures

The 'Munni' of Bollywood, Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest celebrities from the tinsel town. Over the years, the actress-producer has somehow started to age in reverse and has started to look better than ever. On Tuesday, the svelte beauty was captured making a stylish exit outside her Bandra gym.

The stunning diva recently returned from the Maldives where she had gone a work trip and the lady made sure to treat her fans with some amazing pictures of her from the exotic land. On Monday, she started her week by making sure to sweat out all those extra kilos she gained during her recent fancy holiday to New York with beau Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika was today clicked by the shutterbugs as she headed to her Bandra gym, accompanied by her darling sister Amrita Arora Ladakh. She looked supah stylish in her gym wear and uber-cool shades. Amrita, on the other hand, flaunted her hourglass figure in an all-black ensemble and upped her look with light pink-coloured shades.

Take a look at their pictures from outside the gym:

Malla, as she is fondly called by her friends, has a solid 8.7 million followers backing her on Instagram. Her fans eagerly wait for her fresh posts and videos.

When not shooting, Malaika loves to spend her time sweating it out at her gym. She is known to be a major fitness freak and is often clicked outside her gym or yoga centre. Malaika has also launched her first fitness and yoga studio last year called 'The Diva Yoga' in Mumbai.

Apart from being a social media sensation, Malaika has been making headlines for her relationship with Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor. Their Instagram banters and frequent dinner dates speak out loud that things are getting serious between the two and that they may even tie the knot this year.