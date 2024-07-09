After Munjya Success, Mona Singh Unwinds In Turkey - See Vacay Pics

New Delhi: Riding high on the success of her latest release, Munjya, Mona Singh recently took a brief time-out and headed to Turkey for a family vacation. The actress has taken a break from her hectic schedule and is holidaying with her husband and family. Posing beautifully around the stunning landscapes of Turkey, the actress shared some pictures online.

As Munjya has already entered the much-coveted Rs 100 crore club in India, Mona is beaming with joy. Despite being a small-budget film, Munjya has set a new example of success. Mona Singh plays Pammi in the horror-comedy.

She will be back in August and will immediately start work on her next project. The actress has an exciting lineup of films, including Ma Kusum, Pan Parda Zarda, and one unannounced project with Aryan Khan's directorial debut.