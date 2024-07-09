Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2764886
NewsLifestylePeople
MONA SINGH

After Munjya Success, Mona Singh Unwinds In Turkey - See Vacay Pics

Mona Singh Films: The actress will be seen in Ma Kusum, Pan Parda Zarda, and one unannounced project with Aryan Khan's directorial debut.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 02:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After Munjya Success, Mona Singh Unwinds In Turkey - See Vacay Pics Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Riding high on the success of her latest release, Munjya, Mona Singh recently took a brief time-out and headed to Turkey for a family vacation. The actress has taken a break from her hectic schedule and is holidaying with her husband and family. Posing beautifully around the stunning landscapes of Turkey, the actress shared some pictures online.

As Munjya has already entered the much-coveted Rs 100 crore club in India, Mona is beaming with joy. Despite being a small-budget film, Munjya has set a new example of success. Mona Singh plays Pammi in the horror-comedy. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh)

She will be back in August and will immediately start work on her next project. The actress has an exciting lineup of films, including Ma Kusum, Pan Parda Zarda, and one unannounced project with Aryan Khan's directorial debut.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on 'communal deceit' with Kanwariyas
DNA Video
DNA: UP teachers’ protest against online attendance
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP hosts 'Alcohol party'!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Weapon chemistry' between Modi-Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai Hospital Using Paper Plates Made Of Patient Report?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hamas tunnel' in Kashmir valley
DNA Video
DNA: Why is France burning?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking stories of Baba Sakar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's interaction with T20 World Cup champions
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'analysis' on Hathras accident