After quitting showbiz, Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan marries Mufti Anas from Surat - watch

New Delhi: Former television actress and Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan, has reportedly married Mufti Anas from Surat (Gujarat). In the video that's going viral across the social media platforms, Sana, 33, who announced to quit the entertainment industry on October 8, is seen wearing a white princess gown and cutting a cake with Mufti in the presence of their family members.

The video which has been shared on Instagram by ace showbiz photographer Viral Bhayani has already garnered more than 3.5 lakh views within 2 hours.

Earlier in October, Sana declared that she is saying goodbye to her showbiz lifestyle in order to serve humanity and follow a religious path.

The actress shared the message on her social media platforms and reportedly also removed some of her pictures and videos from her Instagram account.

In her note, Sana had written, "I am at an important juncture in my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (Film Industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But, for the last few days, a thought has kept me occupied. I have been wondering, does one take birth only to earn wealth and fame for oneself? Isn't it a moral responsibility of humans to serve or support those who are helpless or needy? Shouldn't people think about what will happen to them in the after-life since one can die at any given time?"

She added, "I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to."

She had requested her followers not to question her about the entertainment industry anymore.

"Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth," she wrote.

My happiest moment

May Allah help me n guide me in this journey.

Aap sab mujhe dua Mai Shamil rakhe#sanakhan #2020 #8thoct #thursday pic.twitter.com/8DIJJ2lCSC — Sana Khaan (@sanaak21) October 8, 2020

Apart from films like Wajah Tum Ho, Jai Ho and many other regional films, Sana has been a part of reality shows on TV like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7', 'Comedy Nights Bachao', 'Entertainment Ki Raat' and 'Kitchen Champion'.

She was a former contestant in Bigg Boss season 6.

Notably, her statement on quitting the showbiz industry came just over a year after 'Dangal' actress Zaira Wasim quit acting for similar reasons.