After Ritu Nanda's death, Amitabh Bachchan gives her an emotional farewell

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional note on his official blog on Tuesday night after the death of Ritu Nanda, his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law. In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan remembered Ritu Nanda and explained what happened through the day.

"That silent knock at the workplace .. the hurried expression of worried concern .. the hours that sleep in most parts of the world that seek the midnight .. shuffled steps, soft anxious and disturbed conversations .. and then within a blink .. the lights go out .. she has gone ..," read an excerpt from Big B's blog.

Soon after the Bachchans learnt about Ritu Nanda's sudden death, Amitabh, his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai flew to Delhi to attend her last rites. The 77-year-old megastar also posted on his blog about his 'samdhan's death and wrote that he is travelling to Delhi.

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

"Distance and absence accentuates the grief .. feel of loss, concern for those by the side, and the need to be in the embrace of them that see and suffer in the exact .. such are the incomprehensible moments that the day in the day of lives throws at us .. faces bear gloom .. uncertainties of being there .. rushed compilation of travel and grief in a relentless combination .. an entire night of possibilities and non-possibilities.. and eventually the departure of some .. of the other later," he added to his post.

Ritu Nanda died of cancer on Tuesday. She was 71. She was married to industrialist Rajan Nanda, who died in August 2018. They were parents to Nikhil Nanda and Nitasha. Nikhil is married to Shweta and the couple has two children - Navya Naveli and Agastya.

"That silence of the clothing depicting the mourning hour .. they convey in our culture that all is not well, or that it be known and the silent passings be in respect of the moment .. the rites are over .. to ashes they have been reduced .. a crowded hall in the home filled with the close-knitted relatives and dear friends, embrace break down hold hands, hold .. and the silence of condolence gradually creeps in," Amitabh Bachchan further said.

He concluded by saying, "An ideal daughter, an ideal sister, an ideal wife, an ideal mother, an ideal in-law, an ideal mother-in-law, and an ideal friend .. has left us for good in a distance we cannot cover .. for now .. !!"

Ritu Nanda's last rites were performed in Delhi on Tuesday evening.