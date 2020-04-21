After Rs 25 crore donation to PM-CARES Fund, Akshay Kumar offers financial assistance to Mumbai’s Gaiety-Galaxy theatre

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar, who donated Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund to help the government in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, has now come forward to provide financial assistance to Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety-Galaxy theatre. Due to lockdown, the daily wage-earners, theatres groups have been highly-affected and thus, Akshay dialed the management at the Gaiety-Galaxy and offered them help.

Speaking to Zee News, Manoj Desai, the owner of the Gaiety-Galaxy theatre, said that Akshay called him to ask if he could help him financially in providing salaries to the staff members or with any other thing. However, Desai told him that he has been able to manage funds to pay the salaries as of now.

In March, Akshay had announced he would donate Rs 25 crore to fight the deadly virus and urged others to make contributions too. He was among the first celebrities to donate to the fund.

“This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to Narendra Modi ji’s PM CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai,” he tweeted.

The coronavirus pandemic, which first originated in China’s Wuhan, has engulfed the entire world and has posed serious challenges for the health and economic security of millions of people. In India too, the spread of coronavirus has been alarming. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India as of Tuesday afternoon reached 18,601 and the death toll rose to 3,252.