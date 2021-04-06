हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
After rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif tests COVID-19 positive

Actress Katrina Kaif tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday (April 6).

After rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif tests COVID-19 positive
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have contracted the novel coronavirus.

The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday (April 6) to reveal that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested too. Grateful for all your love & support. Please stay safe and take care,” read the actress statement.

Earlier on Monday (April 5), Katrina’s rumoured boyfriend, actor Vicky Kaushal tested positive for COVID-19. He shared the news through his Instagram account.

“Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe,” read Vicky’s post.

India has been hit by the second wave of COVID-19 and the state of Maharashtra has been most badly affected. A slew of Bollywood stars, who had resumed work after relaxation in lockdown rules came about, have contracted the highly contagious virus.

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh are some other Bollywood celebrities who have tested positive in the second wave of the virus.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot.

