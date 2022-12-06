topStoriesenglish
After swimsuit look, Priyanka Chopra sizzles in HOT Pink gown for Bulgari event in Dubai - PICS

Priyanka Chopra's New Pics: A few days back, Priyanka Chopra was seen attending the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 12:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra is literally living her life queen-size! The global icon is currently in Dubai, chilling like a boss lady and making the most of her time there. She took to social media and dropped some sensational photos online. From a sexy mustard swimsuit to a hot pink evening gown at the Bulgari event - PeeCee rocked her Dubai diary. 

Priyanka Chopra spent the weekend in Dubai like a diva. She enjoyed her time by the shining blue waters with her BFFs and shared the photos online. Also the bird's view of her lounging by the waters in a yellow swimsuit is surely vacay goal. Take a look at the pictures here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

She also attended the Bulgari event looking super suave in a hot pink evening gown. She wrote in the caption: What a gorgeous evening celebrating @bulgari’s Eden, Garden of Wonders collection in Dubai with my dear friend @jc.babin. @lucia_silvestri, your exquisite designs are so beautiful, and bring so much joy to everyone who wears them. I’m so proud to be your ambassador. Styling: @luxurylaw Makeup: @danielcbauer Hair: @gabrielggeorgiou Jewelry: @bulgari: @patricksawaya

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

A few days back, Priyanka Chopra was seen attending the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. 

On the work front, Priyanka has 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

She also has 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

