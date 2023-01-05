topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
MATA VAISHNO DEVI TEMPLE

After Shah Rukh Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez heads to Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu, pics from her spiritual visit go viral!

Jacqueline Fernandez at Vaishno Devi Temple: Pictures of the actress posing with fans and devotees on her way to the divine shrine have surfaced online.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 02:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

After Shah Rukh Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez heads to Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu, pics from her spiritual visit go viral!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former Miss Sri Lanka, Jacqueline Fernandez headed to the divine abode of Mata Vaishno Devi at Katra, Jammu and Kashmir recently. Her spiritual visit was kept hush-hush until pictures from the shrine went viral on the internet. She obliged her fans and devotees who were on their way to seek the goddess’s darshan at the Vaishno Devi Temple. 

Social media is abuzz with Jacqueline’s pictures seeking the divine blessings of the goddess. Dressed in a white top, pants and bomber jacket in the same colour, the actress kept her look simple and casual. 

Incidentally, a few days back, superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited Maa Vaishno Devi Temple and his pictures went viral on the internet. 

The actress courted controversy after her name popped up in the Rs 200 crore money-laundering case related to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Enforcement Directorate summoned her several times for investigation and recently Jacqueline was granted bail by the Patiala House Court in New Delhi. The court stated, the fact that the accused was not arrested during the investigation makes it a case for grant of bail. 

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet, as per PTI.

The ED claims that the actress has received costly gifts worth crore from Sukesh. However, the actress has denied her relationship with the conman. 

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu and Ranveer Singh’s ‘Cirkus’. 

 

Live Tv

Mata Vaishno Devi TempleJacqueline FernandezSukesh ChandrasekharConmanmoney laundering caseJacqueline Fernandez affairMaa Vaishno Devi Shrine BoardVaishno Devi templeJammu and KashmirShah Rukh Khanshah rukh khan temple

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?
DNA Video
DNA: How did Ferozeshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?
DNA Video
DNA: When music composer RD Burman died in 1994
DNA Video
DNA : Women officer posted in world's highest battlefield
DNA Video
DNA: Exposing the misleading ranking of 'V-Dem'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Europe's 'hypocrisy' on terrorists
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to save Shri Sammed Shikharji
DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?