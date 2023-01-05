After Shah Rukh Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez heads to Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu, pics from her spiritual visit go viral!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former Miss Sri Lanka, Jacqueline Fernandez headed to the divine abode of Mata Vaishno Devi at Katra, Jammu and Kashmir recently. Her spiritual visit was kept hush-hush until pictures from the shrine went viral on the internet. She obliged her fans and devotees who were on their way to seek the goddess’s darshan at the Vaishno Devi Temple.

Social media is abuzz with Jacqueline’s pictures seeking the divine blessings of the goddess. Dressed in a white top, pants and bomber jacket in the same colour, the actress kept her look simple and casual.

Incidentally, a few days back, superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited Maa Vaishno Devi Temple and his pictures went viral on the internet.

SHAH RUKH KHAN AT VAISHNO DEVI TEMPLE



Srk Lastest Picture from Maa vaishno Devi Temple



Love u @iamsrk legend

Maa vaishno devi apko bhut bhut ashirwad #ShahRukhKhan #SRKians #SRK #VaishnoDevi #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/gd04sf1KAh — PrinceloveSrk(FAN) (@princelovesrk) December 12, 2022

The actress courted controversy after her name popped up in the Rs 200 crore money-laundering case related to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Enforcement Directorate summoned her several times for investigation and recently Jacqueline was granted bail by the Patiala House Court in New Delhi. The court stated, the fact that the accused was not arrested during the investigation makes it a case for grant of bail.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet, as per PTI.

The ED claims that the actress has received costly gifts worth crore from Sukesh. However, the actress has denied her relationship with the conman.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu and Ranveer Singh’s ‘Cirkus’.