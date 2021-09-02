After Sidharth Shukla's shocking death, Shehnaaz Gill 'not fine', reveals her father!

New Delhi: Famous television and film actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely death news has sent shock waves across the showbiz world. The 40-year-old's sudden demise has left his family and fans mourning.

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, his fellow contestant from 'Bigg Boss 13' and a close friend from the last two years is heartbroken and has not reacted to the unfortunate news on any social media platform as yet.

However, her father Santokh Singh Sukh told Spotboye.com in an interview that she is not fine. "I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened." Adding more on whether he knows how Shehnaaz is right now, her father said, "I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later."

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill were seen together inside the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Fans loved watching them together and SidNaaz shippers rooted for them on social media strongly.

Sidharth died on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital told PTI. He suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learnt. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" but became a household name with "Balika Vadhu".

He also participated in reality shows, including "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7" and "Bigg Boss 13".

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role.

May his soul rest in peace!