After Suga, BTS's Jin and RM test COVID positive despite double vaccination

BTS' vocalist Jin and rapper RM have tested positive for the coronavirus, their management agency has said. The announcement, according to Yonhap, came a day after the agency, Big Hit Music, confirmed that Suga, another member of the seven-member K-pop superband, has been infected with the virus.

After Suga, BTS’s Jin and RM test COVID positive despite double vaccination

Seoul: BTS' vocalist Jin and rapper RM have tested positive for the coronavirus, their management agency has said. The announcement, according to Yonhap, came a day after the agency, Big Hit Music, confirmed that Suga, another member of the seven-member K-pop superband, has been infected with the virus.

"RM and Jin were confirmed virus-positive," the agency said, adding that RM is not showing any symptoms in particular, but Jin has a slight fever. They are undergoing treatment at home in compliance with instructions from health authorities, the agency said.

The members returned home on Friday after visiting Los Angeles on November 27-28 and earlier this month on a concert schedule. Both RM and Jin had tested negative in earlier diagnostic tests, the agency added.

Interestingly, the three members completed their second rounds of Covid vaccinations in late August, Big Hit Music said, and none of them had contact with each other or other BTS members. Their symptoms are either mild or non-existent, reports 'Variety'.

All seven members of BTS were on an official break so that they could rest, recharge and spend time with their families following their busy schedules, which included their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' concerts in Los Angeles and the iHeartRadio Jingle Bell Tour earlier in December.

The singers returned to South Korea after their personal travels and self-isolated separately.

 

