Kangana Ranaut

After Taapsee Pannu thanks Kangana Ranaut at awards night stage, Thalaivi star says 'well-deserved'

Taapsee Pannu mentioned Kangana Ranaut's name too and thanked her 'for pushing the boundaries with her performance'. 

After Taapsee Pannu thanks Kangana Ranaut at awards night stage, Thalaivi star says &#039;well-deserved&#039;

New Delhi: In the past, we all might have seen an indirect war of words being exchanged between two top actresses - Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu - but looks like now things are cooler. 

Recently, at Filmfare Awards night, after winning the Best Actress trophy for 'Thappad', Taapsee Pannu thanked all the other nominated actresses. She mentioned Kangana Ranaut's name too and thanked her 'for pushing the boundaries with her performance'. And days after the honour, a fan tagged Kangana on the video clip. 

The 'Thalaivi' star was quick to reply: Thank you @taapsee  well deserved Vimal elaichi filmfare award.... no one deserves it more than you

Other contenders in the Best Actress category included: Kangana Ranaut (Panga), Deepika Padukone (Chhapaak), Jahnvi Kapoor (Gunjan Saxena) and Vidya Balan (Shakuntala Devi). 

Kangana Ranaut meanwhile was recently honoured with the National Film Award - Best Actress for Panga and Manikarnika.

In the past, Taapsee and Kangana have often been at loggerheads, especially when the latter called her 'sasti copy'. 

 

