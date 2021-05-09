After Twitter suspension, will Kangana Ranaut quit Instagram too?

New Delhi: The controversial actress Kangana Ranaut has once again taken the spotlight after she made headlines for having her Twitter account suspended on May 4. This time she took to Instagram to inform her fans that one of her recent Instagram post was deleted by the photo-sharing app and she suspects that if this continues, she probably won't last more than a week on the social media platform.

In her Instagram story, she wrote, "Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish COVID because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communists sympathisers suna tha twitter pe lekin COVID fan club. Awesome...It's been two days here on insta but don't think will last here more than a week."

Check out her post:

On May 8, Kangana had announced in an Instagram post that she had contracted COVID-19 and called it 'nothing but small-time flu'. However, the post is unavailable now.

Earlier, on Tuesday (May 4), Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was suspended by the social media platform over the actress violating its rules.

The action from Twitter came after the actress posted some tweets on the Bengal election and its subsequent violence.

In her tweets, the ‘Manikarnika’ actress claimed that a ‘genocide’ is happening in Bengal and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘tame’ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee using his "Virat Roop" from "early 2000s" in Bengal.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in Thalaivi - a biopic on the life of legendary actress turned politician J Jayalalithaa.