Kangana Ranaut tests COVID positive, says 'it's nothing but a small time flu psyching few people' - Check health update

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is the latest one among a host of celebs to test positive for the deadly novel Coronavirus. The talented actress, whose Twitter account was recently suspended over controversial content shared online, took to Instagram and confirmed the news.

Kangana Ranaut shared her health update with fans on Instagram calling COVID-19 nothing but small-time flu. She wrote: I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive. I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev

The second wave of coronavirus has hit India hard with cases on an all-time high. Many celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif, Sonu Sood and Arjun Rampal tested positive some time and are now all fine.

After Kangana's Twitter account was suspended, the actress told ANI, "Twitter has only proved my point they're Americans & by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema."

She also shared the news on her Instagram stories and said that ‘Hindus and their voices getting butchered.’

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in Thalaivi - a biopic on the life of legendary actress turned politician J Jayalalithaa.