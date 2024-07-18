New Delhi: A day after actress Urvashi Rautela's sensational bathroom video surfaced on social media, the actress has been slammed by netizens as many claim it could have been a PR stunt while fans supported her and debated on breach of her privacy. The viral clipping was not her intimate bathroom video but a snippet cut from one of her movies. However, the actress has not yet released any statement on the controversy.

URVASHI RAUTELA'S LEAKED PHONE CALL

What's adding to her woes is another leaked phone recording between Urvashi and her manager where she can be heard slamming him for the incident. One of the famous Bollywood News Pages shared it on his Instagram page. In the recording, Urvashi can be heard asking her manager, “Have you seen the video? I just don’t understand ki how are these things going out. I need to get on a call with them immediately.” Her manager said that the team is trying to get the video off social media. Adding, he said, 'it’s a sad situation' and that 'they should talk in person and avoid talking on call'. Take a look here:

On the work front, the actress is working on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming Telugu film NBK 109 in Hyderabad.

Also, in the leaked audio recording, the manager can be heard saying that Urvashi will be back in Mumbai on July 19, 2024.



