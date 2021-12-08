हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal wedding

Ahead of grand wedding, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's name changed as spouses on Wikipedia?

The celebrity couple earlier had a court marriage in Mumbai and are doing everything in their capacity to keep their much-hyped wedding under the wraps. 

Ahead of grand wedding, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal&#039;s name changed as spouses on Wikipedia?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Ahead of their wedding ceremony on December 9, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's individual Wikipedia pages were updated calling them each other's spouse. But the changes were soon reversed.

The "spouse" tab on Katrina Kaif's Wikipedia page was updated with Vicky Kaushal as her husband, alternatively, Vicky's page too was also updated showing Katrina as his spouse.

The celebrity couple earlier had a court marriage in Mumbai and are doing everything in their capacity to keep their much-hyped wedding under the wraps. The 'Mehendi' ceremony saw 20 kgs of 'mehendi' brought from the town of Sojat.

On Wednesday morning, a picture and video from celebrity 'Mehendi' artist Veena Nagda were doing rounds on the Internet. The artist had shared a picture of herself in her stories and captioned it "So happy. Finally we did it", along with the hashtag #bigfatIndianwedding.

Soon, she put up a video showcasing a drive-through Rajasthan-like scenery which led to the suspense around her gig with the 'KatVic' wedding as she has earlier worked with Katrina on 'Humko Deewana Kare Gaye' and with Vicky on Meghna Gulzar's 'Raazi'.

 

