Ahead Of Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa Release, Aamir Khan Attends His Play At Prithvi Theatre

New Delhi: Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan recently attended a special performance of his son Junaid Khan’s play called ‘Runaway Brides’ at Mumbai’s iconic Prithvi Theatre. The veteran actor, known for his immense contribution to Indian cinema, was seen deeply engaged and appreciative of the production, which showcased Junaid’s growing talent and passion for theatre.

Junaid Khan, who has been honing his craft for the last seven years, is making a mark in the theatre world with his dedication to the art form. Despite being the son of one of Bollywood’s most influential figures, Junaid has always remained focused on carving his own identity, exploring the nuances of stage performance.

Currently, Junaid is juggling his theatre commitments beautifully alongside his theatrical debut film Loveyapa, which is set to hit theatres on February 7, 2025. The young actor has managed to seamlessly balance both his stage and film careers, showing his versatility and commitment to diverse artistic mediums. The film’s recently released title track has been making waves, with the song garnering immense love from both the media and netizens.

Speaking about his journey, Junaid shared that he has always been drawn to theatre, where his roots in acting were firmly established. With his debut film on the horizon and continued success on the stage, it’s clear that Junaid Khan is on a promising path in both theatre and cinema!

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Mark your calendars for this Valentine’s season as the film hits screens on 7th February, 2025 embarking on this enchanting journey of love!