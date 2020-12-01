Ahead of wedding, Aditya Narayan dedicates mushy post to ladylove Shweta Agarwal

New Delhi: Singer Aditya Narayan, who is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal on Tuesday, dedicated an adorable post to her. The photo is from the couple's tilak ceremony which happened over the weekend in Mumbai. It features Aditya and Shweta hugging each other and smiling. Along with the post, Aditya also revealed their wedding hashtag - 'ShwetakishaAdi'.

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Aditya's mother Deepa Narayan Jha also shared a candid photo from their Tilak ceremony. Here it is:

Aditya and Shweta had a close-knit tilak ceremony. Pictures from the ceremony had gone viral on the internet and several fan clubs also shared them.

Aditya and Shweta's wedding will be an intimate affair with only families and close friends in attendance owing to the COVID-19 protocols.

The singer made his relationship with Shweta Agarwal official earlier in November by sharing an adorable photo with her and also announced their wedding in the same post.

"We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December," he captioned his post.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal have been in a relationship for over a decade now. They made their film debut together with 2010's 'Shaapit'.