AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports, to give medico-legal opinion

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team led by doctor Sudhir Gupta will analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports and the CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) will do other parts like the recreation of the sequence, evidence collection, and study of evidence.

The move comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 21 for its medico-legal opinion in the case. In a letter to the premier medical institute, the central probe agency said it will provide the team of forensic experts with the necessary medical papers, post-mortem reports, videographs and viscera reports at the earliest.

Earlier on Friday, a five-member medical board of forensic experts was formed by the AIIMS to look into the autopsy files related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death after the CBI approached the hospital for assistance.

The CBI said in its letter, "The necessary medical papers, post-mortem reports, viscera reports will be provided at the earliest. It is, therefore, requested that a medical board of doctors at the AIIMS, New Delhi may please be constituted and deputed for visiting the place of occurrence at Mumbai at the earliest."

After the Supreme Court green signal to CBI in probing the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an SIT of officials from the crime branch began its investigation in Mumbai from August 21.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence o June 14, 2020.