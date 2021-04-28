Ailing actress-politician Kirron Kher allocates Rs 1 cr from MPLADS for ventilators in Chandigarh

New Delhi: Veteran actress and politician Kirron Kher decided to step forward and do her bit in helping out patients battling coronavirus. She took to her social media handle and shared that she has allocated Rs 1 crore from Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for the purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGI), Chandigarh.

BJP MP Kirron Kher tweeted: "With hope and prayers in my heart, I am donating Rs. 1 crore from MPLADS to the PGI Chandigarh towards the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients. I stand solidly with #MyCity #MyChandigarh #MyPeople @MoHFW_INDIA @BJP4India."

With hope and prayers in my heart, I am donating Rs. 1 crore from MPLADS to the PGI Chandigarh towards the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients. I stand solidly with #MyCity #MyChandigarh #MyPeople @MoHFW_INDIA @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/HXVk0Y8zDH — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) April 27, 2021

However, a few users pointed out their reservation on the use of the word 'donate' and said that she was not giving the money from her pocket. Soon after that, the actress-politician was quick to rectify the error and wrote in a fresh tweet:

Some people mentioned that i should have written allocated (they are right). It is an allocation of the funds from MPLADS. Thank you for pointing it out. https://t.co/tEAPkcVo7V — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) April 27, 2021

Earlier this year, news about Kirron Kher suffering from cancer broke and shook her fans. She is currently battling multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, and is undergoing treatment. Soon afterwards, her husband and senior actor Anupam Kher, shared her health update on social media and posted a note to fans.

