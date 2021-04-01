Anupam Kher confirms wife Kirron Kher battling blood cancer, says she's undergoing treatment and will come out stronger!

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media and confirmed the news of his wife and actress-politician Kirron Kher battling blood cancer. In a note, he wrote that 'Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer '.

Further, he wrote: 'She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things heads on.

She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart.

She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love.

Anupam and Sikander.

Husband Anupam Kher and son Sikander's undersigned note reassured fans that Kirron Kher will bounce back soon. Several fans and celeb friends dropped their messages online wishing she gets better.

The veteran actress was first seen in Aasra Pyaar Da - a Punjabi film in 1983. She then went on to star in the 1988 release Pestonjee. She went on to star in several hit films such as Sardari Begum, Devdas, Khamosh Pani, Hum-Tum, Veer Zaara, Rang De Basanti, Khoobsurat amongst several others.

Kirron Kher left behind Congress candidate Pawan Bansal in 2014 and was elected to power for the first time. Later in 2019, she again defeated him and retained her seat in Chandigarh.

Earlier, reports of Kirron Kher suffering from the deadly c-word surfaced after Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood disclosed about the veteran actress-politician's health in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

Here's wishing her a speedy recovery!