Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Attend Daughter Aaradhya’s 13th Birthday Separately?

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan maintain distance from each other on daughter Aaradhya’s 13th birthday?  Check out viral videos.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2024, 02:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Attend Daughter Aaradhya’s 13th Birthday Separately?

 

 

 

 

 


Mumbai: Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, recently celebrated her 13th birthday in a grand yet private gathering. Aishwarya dropped an adorable picture of Aaradhya mentioning she is officially a teen now. Just a few days after her birthday, videos of Ash and Abhi thanking the organizers for the perfect birthday party.  However, what caught the attention was Aishwarya and Abhishek made separate appearances in the video.

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDCIP0tzQmg/?img_index=2&igsh=bWoyYm5mdW85azY4

 

In the video,  Abhishek thanks the owner of the party organiser for making it a wonderful event and memorable for his daughter. Fans noticed even Ash thanked the same person but separately. 

 

https://x.com/sidharth0800/status/1863418267412693476?s=46&t=nzz4yQkxSAIRK6xnZtThaA

 

Aishwarya drops Bachchan's surname from her name?

 

Recently at an event held in Dubai, Aishwarya’s name appeared without Bachchan's surname and this only added fuel to the ongoing rumours of their divorce.

 

Aishwarya resumes work

Aishwarya’s picture from the film set is going viral and it looks like the actress has chosen to focus on her work amid the constant rumours of her divorce from Abhishek Bachchan.

