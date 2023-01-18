topStoriesenglish
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets notice for unpaid tax on Nashik land, actress says will pay dues on THIS date

Aishwarya Rai Tax Defaulter? She has reportedly got a tax notice for alleged non-payment of land tax in Nashik.

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets notice for unpaid tax on Nashik land, actress says will pay dues on THIS date

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been issued a notice over non-payment of tax amounting to Rs 21,960 for 1 hectare of land she has in Adwadi village, Nashik. According to The Indian Express report, the actress has promised to pay the tax by January 18, 2023, a Wednesday.

The notice dated January 9, 2023, states that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is yet to pay Rs 21,960 for her land parcel in the Sinnar district of Nashik. The outstanding amount is for one year period and the needs to be paid within 10 days of the time limit, reportedly. 

“Legal advisor of the actress met us today and told us that the tax will be paid by tomorrow. She has invested in a windmill. The land was bought in 2009. She has paid the tax for all these years. Only the tax for this particular assessment year is pending,” Sinnar tehsildar Eknath Bangale told The Indian Express.

He added , "Our revenue assessment year starts from August. We have sent her demand notice twice but there was no response. Now on January 9, we have again sent a notice to her to pay the tax. We had given her 10 days time, but now her advisor told us that the tax will be paid by tomorrow."

No official word has been made by the actress regarding the development as yet. 

