Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, John Abraham, Anil Kapoor greet Abhishek Bachchan on his 43rd birthday

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 43rd birthday and everyone including his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, John Abraham, Anil Kapoor to Sonali Bendre took to social media to greet the versatile actor on his special day.

Wishing his son on his birthday, Amitabh wrote a piece in his blog that read, "Wishing you the brightest of days, happiness always...."

Aishwarya shared an adorable photo of Abhishek from his childhood days with a caption that won all the hearts. She wrote, "Always...My Baby... HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY BAAABYYY."

Shweta Bachchan Nanda posted a throwback picture with Abhishek on Instagram and wrote, "Love you beyond words and reason."

She also shared her daughter Navya Naveli's post for Abhishek on her Instagram stories. The post had Navya and Abhishek enjoying a match and the caption read, "Happy Birthday best friend."

John Abraham wished his 'Dostana' co-star with a hilarious post that read, "Happy birthday my dearest baba Abhishek Bachchan. To many more beautiful birthdays. May our 'Dostana' last forever."

Sonali Bendre posted: "Every picture tells a story. In our case, it's that you're my husband's numero uno! After all these years, I've come to terms with it. I love you too, @juniorbachchan. Happy birthday, AB! Thanks for always having our backs."

Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "Abhishek Bachchan, wishing you a wonderful day and all the most amazing memories on your big day.."

Genelia Deshmukh: Abhishek Bachchan wishing you a very happy birthday. Thank You for always being there for us. Warmest regards always.

Adnan Sami: Happy birthday dear Abhishek Bachchan, wishing you a wonderful day and a brilliant year ahead! Much love and duas.

Anil Kapoor: Always leaving me in splits with your wit! Happy Birthday Bhaiya! @juniorbachchan may you have the best year ahead! Lots of love!

Milap Zaveri: Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan. You are one of the nicest people I have met and you deserve all the happiness in the world

Goldie Behl: This is not a throwback, it is happening right now as we post happy birthday little brother Abhishek Bachchan.

Aftab Shivdasani: Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan! Here's wishing you a blessed day and prosperous year ahead buddy! Lots of love.

Sonu Sood: Happy birthday mere bhai (my brother) Abhishek Bachchan. There can (be) no one like You. simply the best. Keep hating me because I love you the most.

Abhishek marked his Bollywood debut with JP Dutta's 'Refugee' in 2000 and since then has appeared in several successful films like 'Yuva', 'Guru', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Dostana', 'Dhoom', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'Bluffmaster' among others. He made his comeback in Bollywood last year with Anurag Kashyap's 'Manmarziyaan'. And though the film didn't perform well at Box Office, Abhishek received positive reviews for his second coming.