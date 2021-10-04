हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ


Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rules Paris Fashion Week in ravishing indo-western white dress - See pics!

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pictures from Paris Fashion Week in a ravishing white outfit have been going viral on the internet.


Pic courtesy: Instagram

Paris: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week and totally ruled the runway with her show-stopping look.

The 'Guru' star was dressed in an all-white tradition-meets-modern outfit.

The actor wore her hair down in loose waves and added a pop of colour to her stunning white ensemble with her pink lip shade.

Several pictures featuring the diva in all her glory have gone viral on social media.

 

 

A hashtag launched by Aishwarya Rai fans "#AishwaryaInParis" is also trending on Twitter.

Aishwarya was also seen sharing a hearty laugh with singer Camila Cabello and actor Katherine Langford.

The 'Dhoom 2' actor walked the ramp along with several Hollywood stars like Helen Mirren, Amber Heard, as well as the father-daughter duo, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Fillippa Coster-Waldau.

 

Other celebrities on the runway included Leyna Bloom, Aja Naomi King, Kat Graham, Soo Joo Park, Baptiste Giabiconi, and Isabeli Fontana.

On the film front, Aishwarya will make her come back to the big screen with Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'. The film is slated to release in 2022.

