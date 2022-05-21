NEW DELHI: Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for 20 years, most of them as an ambassador for cosmetics brand L'Oreal. Asihwarya has been a queen at Cannes and one of the most famous Bollywood celebrity at the prestigious film festival. The actress often wins the audiences heart with her splendid looks.

The actress has been accompanied by her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the festival. However, this year, she has failed to impress the netizens with her appearance. The trolls have been regularly targetting the actress for her choice of clothes and also claiming that 'too much of botox' and 'lip fillers' have taken a toll on her face.

On Saturday, the actress took a break from the red carpet as she decided to head for a lunch outing with her husband and daughter. The family of three was captured outside a plush restaurant in the exotic location shared a picture of the couple posing with their staff.

The celebrity couple appeared to be dropping in for a relaxed meal and were dressed in casual clothes. Aishwarya was seen in a pink blazer paired with blue denim and colourful silotuuese, while Aaradhya was dressed decent and Abhishek managed to grab eyeballs with his fashion sense. However, once again, netizens were not too pleased with her choice of clothing and slammed her brutally. Some of them also advised her to change her daughter Aaradhya's hairtsyle and stop holding and protecting her always in the public.

Take a look at how netizens are expressing their disappointment. One user wrote, "Sorry to say but Aishwarya bohot over treat karti hai aradhya ko.. Abhishek hamesha side pe akela khada hi Nazar at hai... Boring".

Another user commented, "She badly needs a stylist for herself and her daughter".

"Who wear blazers like this and for Godsake give some air to Aradhaya’s forehead ", one more user added. While one follower wrote, "Three fashion disasters together. Such a disappointment!".

A day back, Aishwarya was brutally trolled for her 'fake' accent while speaking about her Day 2 look on the red carpet.

A video emerged on social media where Aishwarya was speaking to a mediaperson on the prestigious red carpet. The actress, who is dressed in a shimmery pink Gaurav Gupta gown, can be heard saying, "Helllooo, and thank you for all your love. All my well-wishers are sure that the little film you made on my red carpet look."

However, social media users were quick to pick her on her accent while speaking to the mediaperson and questioned why is she talking in a fake accent.

Aishwarya has had a long and illustrious history at the Cannes Film Festival with her first appearance dating back to 2002. Over the few years, she also has her daughter Aaradhya accompany her to the French Riviera.

