Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Thanking Salman Khan In This Old Video Make Netizens Claim He Tried To Control Her In Their Relationship

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan’s tumultuous relationship remains one of Bollywood’s most discussed topics, even years after their breakup. Recently, the resurfacing of an old video of Aishwarya thanking Salman at an award show has reignited debates about their controversial past, with netizens speculating on the dynamics of their relationship.

In the viral clip, Aishwarya is seen addressing Salman Khan during her acceptance speech at an award show. She thanked him for his support, adding that she had been absent from the limelight for a few days due to an accident after falling down the stairs.

However, this innocuous moment has fueled online speculation, with some users alleging that the “accident” might have been a cover for incidents of abuse.

Social media has been abuzz with reactions to the resurfaced video. While some fans expressed admiration for Aishwarya, others were quick to revisit allegations from the past.

One user commented, “No fall and all… you got beaten black and blue in the past, a black eye… love bhaijaan.” Another questioned, “Kyu pitai hui hai?”

Many online users referenced Aishwarya’s statements post-breakup, where she had alleged that Salman was abusive during their relationship.

Following their split in 2002, Aishwarya publicly accused Salman of being violent and possessive. In a now-famous interview, she stated, “There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks. And I would go to work as if nothing had happened.”

The actress had also claimed that his behaviour caused her emotional trauma, leading to the end of their relationship. Salman, on the other hand, has always denied these allegations.

Despite being decades old, Salman and Aishwarya’s love story continues to captivate audiences. Their on-screen chemistry in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam remains iconic, but their off-screen relationship has been marred by controversies and allegations.

The resurfaced video has once again brought attention to the darker chapters of Aishwarya and Salman’s relationship, highlighting the lasting impact of their tumultuous time together. While Aishwarya has moved on, marrying actor Abhishek Bachchan and building a successful career, Salman remains one of Bollywood’s most influential superstars.