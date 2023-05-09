Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Tops IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities Weekly List - Check Which Other Actresses Are In The Race

New Delhi: Hailed as one of the most beautiful women around, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to cinemas in 2022 after a 4-year hiatus with the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan: I. The actress reprised her role in the recently released sequel Ponniyin Selvan: II, earning her the top rank on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities feature this week. Her performance in the double roles of Nandini and Oomai Rani was praised by fans & critics alike.

Anushka Sharma, who will be next seen in the Netflix original Chakda ‘Xpress, is in the second position, while Shah Rukh Khan, who recently announced the new release date of his upcoming film Jawan is in third place. The Kerala Story’s lead actress Adah Sharma is in tenth position this week.

The Popular Indian Celebrities feature, available exclusively on the IMDb app for Android and iOS, highlights the top trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers each week. This is based on more than 200 million monthly visits to IMDb worldwide. Entertainment fans can see who is trending every week, follow their favourite entertainers, and discover new breakout talent.