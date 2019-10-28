close

Aishwarya Rai-Bipasha Basu twin in red at Bachchans' Diwali party—Photos

From Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Chunky Pandey and family to Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter—almost everyone turned heads in their best traditional wear.

Aishwarya Rai-Bipasha Basu twin in red at Bachchans&#039; Diwali party—Photos
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Bachchans' of B-Town hosted a grand Diwali bash this year and everyone from the Tinseltown made their starry presence felt. And why not, after all, if megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan host a festive party, then who would want to miss that?

Bipasha and Aishwarya twinned in a red outfit looking absolutely stunning. Bips' took to Instagram and shared it with a caption which reads: “With this Beauty @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb Always so loving #diwalinight #bacchankidiwali”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With this Beauty @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb Always so loving #diwalinight #bacchankidiwali

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Best Hosts Ever  Bacchans #diwalinight #bacchankidiwali

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

Diwali was celebrated on October 27, Sunday this year.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in 2018 release 'Fanney Khan' opposite Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, hubby Abhishek is currently shooting for filmmaker Anurag Basu's next and Kookie Gulati's 'The Big Bull' co-starring Ileana D'Cruz and Lekha Prajapati. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma.

 

