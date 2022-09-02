New Delhi: We have often seen how celebrity lookalikes gain a fandom of their own on social media. Recently, an artist (so says her Instagram bio) and a digital content creator named Aashita Singh's new video went viral on the internet. Why? Well, netizens pointed out how she looks like a carbon copy of none other than an former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aashita's uncanny resemblance with Aishwarya has left netizens baffled. Some commented on her timeline saying: Aishwarya pro max. Another user wrote: It's funny question agar apko Salman Khan propose karta hai toh aap kya jawab doge?

In Bollywood, many actresses have been compared to Ash in the past such as Sneha Ullal and Dia Mirza. Also, some faces internationally were named in the past to have a striking resemblance with Aishwarya.

On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil period drama, written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions.

Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam.

The historical drama features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles.

The film's music is composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period-based fictional novel of the same name.