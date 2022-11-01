Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan visit Siddhivinayak Temple on actress's birthday, seek blessings of Lord Ganesha - SEE PICS

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one such actress who never fails to amaze the audience. Be it her amazing looks, beauty and fashion or her phenomenal acting skills, the fans always keep looking for more of her. Former Miss World celebrated her birthday by taking blessings of Lord Ganesha.

On her 49th birthday, Aishwarya visited the Siddhivinayak Temple with daughter Aaradhya to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. In the pictures from her visit to the temple, Aishwarya could be seen praying to Lord Ganesha and posed with the puja thali along with daughter Aaradhya.

See the pictures from her visit to Siddhivinayak Temple

Earlier, in the day, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to wish his wife on her birthday and shared an old picture of her. In the old black and white picture, Aishwarya could be seen sitting beneath a tree, while holding a bunch of flowers behind her back. “Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success,” he captioned the post.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 in which she played the role of Queen Nandini and won hearts with her performance. The historical drama is based on Kalki’s epic of the same name and it features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram and Trisha in lead roles alongside Aishwarya. Other than that, she will be next seen in an upcoming action film `Jailer` alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

One of the most versatile and celebrated actors in Bollywood, Aishwarya made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam`s Tamil political drama `Iruvar` in 1997. After that, she was seen in many big Hindi films like `Devdas`, `Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam`, `Mohabbatein`, `Guru`, `Jodhaa Akbar`, `Taal` among others.