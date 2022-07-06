New Delhi: Former Miss World and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans are super excited to check out her first look from Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan aka PS-1. The makers dropped the posters introducing Ash as Queen Nandini, and must we say that fans are left speechless.

AISHWARYA RAI AS QUEEN NANDINI

Lyca Productions took to social media and captioned the first look poster of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini. "Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor!

#PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. @madrastalkies #ManiRatnam @arrahman"

The movie will see Ash along with south actor Karthi on the big screens.

PONNIN SELVAN - A TWO PART MAGNUM OPUS

Mani Ratnam's period drama is a two-part magnum opus. The film is a Tamil period drama, written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam.

The historical drama features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles.

The film's music is being composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period-based fictional novel of the same name.