NewsLifestylePeople
AISHWARYA RAI

Aishwarya Rai's FIRST LOOK from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan as 'queen Nandini' breaks internet, fans are speechless!

Ponniyin Selvan new posters: Mani Ratnam's much-awaited historical extravaganza is all set to hit screens on September 30 this year, The movie will see Aishwarya Rai along with south actor Karthi on the big screens.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 04:24 PM IST

Trending Photos

Aishwarya Rai's FIRST LOOK from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan as 'queen Nandini' breaks internet, fans are speechless!

New Delhi: Former Miss World and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans are super excited to check out her first look from Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan aka PS-1. The makers dropped the posters introducing Ash as Queen Nandini, and must we say that fans are left speechless. 

AISHWARYA RAI AS QUEEN NANDINI

Lyca Productions took to social media and captioned the first look poster of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini. "Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor!
#PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. @madrastalkies #ManiRatnam @arrahman"

The movie will see Ash along with south actor Karthi on the big screens.

PONNIN SELVAN - A TWO PART MAGNUM OPUS

Mani Ratnam's period drama is a two-part magnum opus. The film is a Tamil period drama, written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam. 

The historical drama features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles. 

The film's music is being composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period-based fictional novel of the same name.

 

Aishwarya RaiPonniyin SelvanMani RatnamKarthips 1Aishwarya Rai Bachchanaishwarya rai trolled

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
DNA Video
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022