New Delhi: Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn, is an internet sensation. Though the star kid has a private account, she has numerous fan accounts and whenever a picture of her is shared by her friends or paparazzi online, it becomes viral on social media. Nysa is currently holidaying in Spain with her friends. One of them, called Orhan Awatramani, shared several pictures on his Instagram handle, giving us a sneak-peek of their vacation. In one of the photos, Nysa can be seen enjoying a light conversation with two of her friends with Casa Batllo, a building in Barcelona, Spain in the background. The star kid is wearing white top with a beige short skirt in the photo. In another photo, the trio can be seen partying at a nightclub.

Orhan had captioned his post, “in Spain w/o the S”. Nysa responded to his post suggesting that the trip has been a splurge and has left them with no savings. “ "no s cuz no saving,” commented Nysa. Actor Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter, Alaviaa Jaaferi, wrote, "I don't understand this balenciaga obsession". Singer Kanika Kapoor commented, "BB suits u”.

Before going to Spain, Nysa was in Amsterdam, Netherlands with her friends, that also included actress Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi shared photos from Amsterdam and captioned her post, “"#amstagram." In one of the photos Nysa can be seen enjoying a lunch date with Janhvi and her other friends.

Nysa Devgan right now doesn’t have any ambitions to join showbiz. The star kid is currently studying International Hospitality at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.