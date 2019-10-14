close

Narendra Modi

Ajay Devgn hails PM Modi for plogging at Mamallapuram beach

Ajay Devgn hails PM Modi for plogging at Mamallapuram beach
Pic courtesy: Twitter/ Ajay Devgn

New Delhi: The recent video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleaning Tamil Nadu`s Mamallapuram beach has got a thumbs up from Bollywood star Ajay Devgn.

The actor lauded PM Modi`s initiative and termed him a "leading example".Ajay expressed his happiness by reposting the video of the Prime Minister and wrote, "Our PM always leads by example. 

Seeing Modi ji single-handedly clear out the plastic-waste while walking on the Mamallapuram beach is inspiring. It`s a reminder to each of us to renounce the use of single-use plastic."

On Saturday, ahead of his second round of informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi took to plogging at a beach and called on people to "ensure our public places are clean and tidy.

"The exercise lasted over 30 minutes. During his monthly `Mann Ki Baat` radio address on September 29, the prime minister had said that the government will be organising several two-km-long runs to promote plogging across the country starting October 2.

Apart from Ajay, several other Bollywood stars also came out to support the Prime Minister`s initiative. Earlier Varun Dhawan along with his entire upcoming film `Coolie No 1` team went plastic-free taking with steel bottles on their sets and their efforts were acknowledged by Modi. Modi hailed the entire team for their sincere efforts in a tweet.

